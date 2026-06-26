Rescue crews continue searching through collapsed buildings as the death toll from Venezuela's devastating earthquake continues to climb. Hundreds of people have been confirmed dead, thousands more are injured, and authorities say those numbers are expected to rise as crews reach more damaged areas.

International search-and-rescue teams have joined the effort, while thousands of families remain displaced and many are still waiting to learn the fate of missing loved ones.

For Juan Malle, the earthquake that struck Venezuela isn't just an international disaster — it's home. Malle moved from Caracas to the United States 9 years ago and now runs Dahlias Bistro, a food truck based in Waukesha. This week, his focus has been on WhatsApp, checking on family back home.

Watch: Waukesha food truck owner waits for word from family after deadly Venezuela earthquake:

Local Venezuelan communities react to earthquakes

"I tried two or three times around 10 p.m. yesterday... and I tried again by WhatsApp... and I received the response... and I was very happy with that," Malle said.

TMJ4 Juan Malle, who moved from Caracas nine years ago, is using his food truck to raise money and collect supplies for families affected by the earthquake.

That response brought relief, but it didn't take away the worry. Videos loved ones sent Malle show the magnitude of the destruction. For him, the distance feels even greater during a crisis like this.

"For me it's a blessing that all my people are good... but some people... we are talking of thousands of deaths," Malle said.

Even with the relief of hearing his family's voices, Malle says his heart is still with the people of Venezuela.

Now, Malle is trying to do what he can from Wisconsin. He is using his food truck to raise money and collect supplies for families affected by the earthquake. He says he may not be able to rebuild from Wisconsin, but he can still help.

"Don't lose the hope... we're trying to come back soon... and I hope that all stay good," Malle said.

Juan Malle says he'll announce details of his fundraiser in the coming days and hopes people across Wisconsin will help support families in Venezuela as they begin the long road to recovery.

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