VILLAGE OF WAUKESHA, Wis. — A Waukesha intersection has become a growing concern for first responders and residents, with drivers repeatedly failing to yield to emergency vehicles at a location that has seen nine serious crashes — including one deadly — in the last two and a half years, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The intersection of Highway 164 and Lawndale, near Fox River Christian Church, is one that Village of Waukesha fire crews say they respond to often.

WATCH: Waukesha firefighters urge drivers to pull over especially at deadly intersection

DANGEROUS-INTERSECTION-CONCERNS

"We get accidents there pretty frequently. It is one we go to pretty often," firefighter and paramedic Abbey Lynch said.

TMJ4 Firefighter and paramedic Abbey Lynch is with the Village of Waukesha Fire Department.



When emergency vehicles respond to crashes there, crews say drivers are not getting out of the way.

"People aren't pulling over," Assistant Fire Chief Andrew Stolldorf said.

TMJ4 The intersection of highway 164 and Lawnsdale.

Waukesha resident Peggy McNiel was so upset by what she witnessed at a crash this week at the intersection that she made a Facebook post about it. She said she was the only person who pulled over as an ambulance came down the road.

TMJ4 Assistant Fire Chief Andrew Stolldorf from the Village of Waukesha.

Firefighter and paramedic Sami Palok described what that looks like from inside the emergency vehicle.

"They will stay in the left lane when they are supposed to move to the right. And then they slam on their brakes and we could almost hit them," Palok said.

Lynch, Palok and Stolldorf all responded to that crash. They say they were able to get through in a timely manner because they are accustomed to the behavior.

"It happens more often than you think," Lynch said.

McNiel, who lives near the intersection and declined to go on camera, says this is not the first time she has seen an ambulance struggle to get around cars there.

TMJ4 Sami Palok is a firefighter and paramedic for the Village of Waukesha.

Stolldorf described the severity of what crews encounter at the intersection.

"Over the last few years we have had a few fatals at that intersection. And some more gruesome accidents," Stolldorf said.

The Village of Waukesha advises drivers to pull to the right and slow down when an emergency vehicle approaches. Stolldorf explained why that specific move helps crews most.

"It is easier for us to ride the left shoulder than to split the lane," Stolldorf said.

Drivers who fail to pull over for an emergency vehicle can face a $250 ticket.

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