WAUKESHA — Families in Waukesha are heading to Buchner Pool to escape the heat as an extreme heat warning remains in effect across southeast Wisconsin.

Buchner Pool is one of the only local pools open until 8 p.m. Many Milwaukee-area pools close at 4 or 4:30 p.m. and only sporadically offer night swimming.

Buchner Pool staff said they are lucky to have the staffing needed to support the later closing time.

The pool features a lazy river, water slide and poolside snacks — making it a popular destination for families looking to cool off.

TMJ4's Lindsey Slater spoke with families at the pool Wednesday, where kids and parents alike said the pool has been their go-to escape from the heat. Several families said they planned to return Thursday if conditions allow.

Staying hydrated and wearing sunscreen are also recommended ways to stay safe in the heat.

Watch: Waukesha families beat the heat at Buchner Pool as extreme heat warning continues

Lindsey Slater heads to Buchner Pool

While Wednesday's humidity was slightly lower than recent days, conditions remain uncomfortable. Low temperatures and dew points are expected to stay in the 70s overnight, with similar heat and humidity continuing into Thursday.

Storms tracking along the edge of the heat dome have been pushing farther south, with large hail-producing storms already clipping Fond du Lac and Sheboygan counties. Another round of storms is possible later Wednesday night, starting to the north but potentially moving into the Metro Milwaukee area during the early morning hours. More storms are likely to develop Thursday evening.

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