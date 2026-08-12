WAUKESHA — Nick Ollinger won the Republican primary for Waukesha County sheriff Tuesday night and will run unopposed in November.

Ollinger, a current Waukesha County Sheriff's captain with 14 years in law enforcement, garnered about 65% of the vote compared to about 34% for his opponent, County Board Supervisor John Gscheidmeier.

Gscheidmeier conceded the race around 9 p.m. Tuesday, which was about an hour before all polling sites reported results.

Watch: Waukesha County sheriff primary winner Nick Ollinger will run unopposed in November election

Ollinger wins sheriff primary.

Since both candidates ran as Republicans, the primary essentially determined who wins the job. Ollinger will be the only candidate on the ballot in November.

TMJ4 Nick Ollinger

Ollinger campaigned on bringing body cameras to the department — which are now coming next year — and addressing staffing shortages after the department lost a third of its sworn staff in the past three years.

"We're going to fix that day one. We're going to come in and have an advisory committee that I'm going to, as the sheriff, sit down with the deputies, unify the department. This race has been ugly. That's the biggest issue," Ollinger said.

The winner of the November general election will take office in January.

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