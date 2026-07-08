Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow dies after battle with cancer

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow died Tuesday following a battle with cancer. He was 61.

Farrow was first elected as County Executive in 2015 and held the position until his passing. He previously served in the Wisconsin Assembly, the State Senate, and as Senate Assistant Majority Leader. He also served as Chairman of the Republican Party of Wisconsin from 2021 to 2022.

In 2024, Farrow was diagnosed with mucinous adenocarcinoma, a rare type of cancer.

“I am heartbroken by the passing of County Executive Farrow. Paul was a devoted public servant, a steady leader, and a proud champion for Waukesha County. He led with conviction and cared deeply about this community. On behalf of the County Board, I extend our deepest condolences to his wife Amy and the Farrow family, his friends, colleagues, and all who had the privilege of knowing him,” County Board Chairman Jim Heinrich said.

At this time, details of a celebration of life have not been announced.

Chairman Heinrich will serve as Acting County Executive and assume Executive Farrow’s duties. Within 30 days, the County Board will confirm the appointment of an Interim Executive.

A countywide special election will be held to determine who will serve out the remaining months of Farrow’s term.

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