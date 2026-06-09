Waukesha County deputy charged with OWI and possession of firearm while intoxicated

A Waukesha County sheriff's deputy is facing charges for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of a firearm while intoxicated after getting pulled over for driving west in an eastbound lane.

Daniel John Matuszak was pulled over around 1:29 a.m. on May 11 at Highway 164 North and Highway 190 East in Pewaukee. He told another Waukesha County deputy that he was heading home to Brookfield from Oconomowoc.

According to the deputy, Matuszak admitted he had been drinking and that he had guns in the vehicle. A City of Waukesha police officer was called in to perform field sobriety testing, which Matuszak failed.

Matuszak was taken into custody. A search of the vehicle uncovered a 9mm Glock with a Holosun red dot sight and a full magazine with a round in the chamber. Two rifles were also located.

He has been placed on administrative leave from the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department pending the outcome of the criminal proceedings and an internal investigation.

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