Waukesha County Board chair nominates Thomas Farley as interim county executive

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Waukesha County Board Chair and Acting County Executive Jim Heinrich announced Wednesday the nomination of Thomas Farley to serve as interim Waukesha County executive.

Farley, a graduate of Marquette University and Marquette University Law School, currently serves as an alternate on the county’s Ethics Board. He retired in 2016 after a 31-year career with Waukesha County, serving 25 of those years as corporation counsel, the county’s lead attorney, according to the release.

Waukesha County Board Office

He also served as an integral adviser during three of the county’s most significant structural transitions, including the transition to the county executive form of government, the 2005 interim transition following the resignation of Dan Finley, and the 2015 leadership transfer from Dan Vrakas to Paul Farrow.

“In selecting the interim County Executive, my primary focus is stability,” said Chairman Jim Heinrich. “I am looking for a leader who brings a steady, experienced hand to our operations, is a dedicated steward of taxpayer dollars, and is committed to ensuring our ongoing initiatives continue to move forward smoothly until the people have their say in the special election.”

Pending approval of the County Board, Farley will serve in this role until a countywide special election is held Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2026.

“Waukesha County has been my professional home for over three decades, and I am deeply humbled to return during this challenging period of transition,” said Thomas Farley. “My sole objective is to provide steady administrative leadership, maintain strict fiscal oversight, and ensure our county departments are fully supported. This is a caretaker role focused entirely on execution, stability, and keeping the county’s long term strategic plans firmly on track until a permanent successor is named by the voters.”

Farley’s appointment recommendation is scheduled to be reviewed by the Executive Committee on July 20, 2026. The full County Board will consider the appointment at its meeting July 28, 2026.

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