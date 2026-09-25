WAUKESHA, Wis. — The Waukesha Christmas parade is about 10 weeks away, and the presenting sponsor has revealed this year's theme: Christmas at the Movies.

Adrienne Bryant, a representative of presenting sponsor Moreland OB/Gyn and VP of the Waukesha Area Chamber of Commerce, announced the theme and said all interpretations of Christmas movies are welcome.

Watch Rebecca Klopf's report in the video player below:

Waukesha Christmas Parade theme revealed: Christmas at the Movies

"The theme this year is Christmas at the Movies," Bryant said.

Bryant added that participants should not feel limited to traditional holiday films.

"We don't care if you have a non-traditional Christmas movie that you think is a Christmas movie," Bryant said.

TMJ4 Adrienne Bryant, presenting sponsor from Moreland OB/Gyn talks parade theme with TMJ4 News Rebecca Klopf.

Bryant said the excitement is about what participants will bring to the streets of downtown Waukesha.

"'Are we going to have the Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeers?' 'Are you going to have the Christmas Vacations?' What people make up and create to spread cheer around Waukesha," Bryant said.

For many residents, the parade is a long-standing community tradition. Tom Duce said he has made it a priority since moving to the area.

TMJ4 Tom Duce spoke to TMJ4 reporter Rebecca Klopf about his love of the Christmas Parade.

"I have been living here now for 20 years, and I have probably been to 15 parades," said Duce. "I don't miss — if I'm here, I'm here."

For Abby Brace, the parade is rooted in childhood memories.

"I would remember all the people on all the different floats would, like, throw candy at me, and that was the most exciting thing ever for a child," said Brace.

Aubrey Hansen said the event's atmosphere is part of the appeal.

TMJ4 Santa appears in the Waukesha Christmas Parade.

"I love all the festivities; the decorations are really lovely," said Hansen. "I'm definitely excited for the parade this year."

Duce said the sense of community is what keeps him coming back.

"I always like getting together with all the people of Waukesha. It is a great community," said Duce.

The parade steps off at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, in downtown Waukesha. TMJ4 News will stream the parade online, but organizers hope residents will head downtown to experience it in person.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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