Walworth Co. Sheriff asks for public's help in identifying three people in connection to farm stand theft

RICHMOND TOWNSHIP — The Walworth County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating and identifying three people who stole around $310 worth from a farm stand on May 5th.

At around noon on May 10th, three individuals stole plants from a farm stand near the intersection of County Trunk P and Territorial Road in Richmond Township.

A Hispanic male in his 70s, a Hispanic woman in her sixties, and another Hispanic woman in her 40s were seen on motion-activated trail cameras taking six hanging baskets, each worth $30, one flat of snapdragons worth $90, and assorted vegetable plants that are worth around $100.

Walworth County Sheriff's Office

No vehicles were seen on camera.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the owner of the stand noticed the theft when they saw that the payment box was significantly short of cash. The victim then handed over surveillance footage to the Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information regarding the theft is asked to contact the Walworth County Sheriff's Office at (262) 741-4422.

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