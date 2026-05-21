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Two semi-trucks crash on I-43, all northbound lanes closed

Highway I-43 northbound near Big Bend is shut down following a crash on early Thursday morning.
Semi-truck crash on I-43 NB
TMJ4
Semi-truck crash on I-43 NB
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BIG BEND — Highway I-43 northbound near Big Bend is shut down following a crash on early Thursday morning.

Two semi-trucks crashed on I-43 northbound, causing all the lanes from WIS 83 to WIS 164 to be closed in Waukesha County, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Semi-truck crash on I-43 northbound near Big Bend

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