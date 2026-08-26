Two Oconomowoc sisters say 'hearing aids are cool' and prove it with their annual LemonAID Stand

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — Six-year-old Lainey and 4-year-old Millie have a message they love to share: hearing aids are cool!

The Oconomowoc sisters, who both have hearing loss and have worn hearing aids since they were babies, are hosting their fourth annual LemonAID Stand on Aug. 27 at their home. The event is free and open to the community, with all donations going directly to help other children get hearing technology and care.

"My name is Lainey and I'm deaf with hearing loss," Lainey said.

"My name's Millie and I'm deaf with hearing loss," Millie said.

Mieden Family

Their mom, Jess Mieden, says the girls have never been shy about it.

"They meet people and say, you know, hi, I'm deaf and I have hearing aids. They're so proud and they embrace it. They've taken that on and it's really cool to see," Jess said.

That pride is now in its fourth year of fueling the family's annual fundraiser. Their dad, Tyler Mieden, says the event keeps growing thanks to the Lake Country community.

"They can ask us questions, they can meet the girls, and also like it just becomes bigger and better and we can just raise more money and raise more awareness," Tyler said.

Mieden Family

Jess said the family is eager to share what they have learned since entering the hearing loss community.

"When we walked into this journey, we didn't know anything about hearing loss, and the things that we have learned we love to share because it helps our girls, it helps the hearing loss community, so we're really excited to spread awareness," Jess said.

Last year, the girls raised more than $4,400. Cumulatively, the girls have raised and donated nearly $5,700. Money from last summer's fundraiser went to the UW Speech and Hearing Clinic - WISHES Program, and to Chasing Greatness.

Mieden Family

This year's event will feature free lemonade, coffee for adults, popsicles, and two bounce houses. Community partners include Aire Serv, Summit Credit Union, Pete's Pops, and Roots Coffee Bar.

Everything is free and every dollar donated will be given away to children that need hearing technology and care at Children's of Wisconsin Audiology Clinic.

Lainey and Millie's 4th Annual LemonAID Stand for Hearing Aids

Thursday, August 27

9 a.m. - noon and 3 - 7 p.m.

1302 Heather Cir, Oconomowoc, WI 53066

Click here to view the Facebook invitation.

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