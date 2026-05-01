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Two men charged in Menomonee Falls gas station shooting

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Sal Sendik
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Posted

MENOMONEE FALLS — Two Milwaukee men are facing attempted homicide charges after shots were fired at a Menomonee Falls gas station earlier this week.

Rodrick Stewart, 18, was charged with attempted homicide, two counts of recklessly endangering safety, two counts of pointing a firearm at another person and carrying a concealed weapon.

Ralph Steward, 19, was charged with attempted homicide as a party to a crime.

Menomonee Falls police say the incident began Tuesday with a verbal argument at the Woodman's gas station at W124N8145 Highway 145.

No one was injured in the shooting.

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