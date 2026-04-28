Shots fired at Menomonee Falls gas station

Menomonee Falls police are investigating a "shots fired" call at the Woodman's gas station at W124N8145 Hwy 145.

No injuries have been reported at this time. Police are asking the public to avoid the area as the scene remains active.

This is a developing story. Continue following TMJ4 News on air and online for updates.

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