MERTON — After years of debate, the Town of Merton unanimously approved an ordinance Monday restricting the use of wake-enhancing features on boats on Lake Keesus and Moose Lake.

The ordinance prohibits operating boats in an artificially wake-enhanced mode and restricts the use of equipment such as ballast tanks, ballast bags, mechanical fins, and hydrofoils used to create larger wakes.

Craig Snyder, a Lake Keesus resident and member of the Lake Country Water Sports Coalition, said he was disappointed by the vote.

"My first reaction was a little bit of a tear because I was going to have to tell my 13-year-old she couldn't surf anymore," Snyder said.

TMJ4 News Craig and Keelyn Snyder.

According to a town news release, officials said the ordinance was developed following years of review, a public hearing, and consideration of a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources advisory opinion.

Town leaders said the measure is intended to address the "adverse impact of operating boats and equipment in an artificially wake enhanced mode due in part of these lakes’ shallow depths, increased flood potential, shoreline erosion and lake bottoms."

Watch: Town of Merton adopts ordinance restricting wake-enhancing features on Lake Keesus, Moose Lake

Wake enhanced surfing banned on Lake Keesus

Snyder said wake surfers on the lake have already adopted voluntary guidelines, including staying out of smaller bays, operating in deeper water, and keeping their distance from shore.

"We can share it, and we can do it without harming the environment at all," Snyder said. "This doesn't need to be an either-or decision."

The ordinance does not prohibit waterskiing, tubing, or traditional wakeboarding using a tow rope.

"We need to come together and provide more education for people on how to do it respectfully and responsibly," Dylan Allamian, another resident said.

TMJ4 News Dylan Allamian.

Others on the lake support the new restrictions.

"It's not the wave on top — it's the energy underneath that damages shorelines,"

Chris Dierbeck, whose family has lived on Lake Keesus for generations, said.

Dierbeck said she understands why people enjoy wake surfing but believes broader concerns about the lake should be considered.

"I know they enjoy their sport — my concern is that the greater good needs to be reviewed," she said.

The issue has become a recurring topic on lakes across Wisconsin as communities weigh recreational access against environmental and safety concerns.

TMJ4 News Chris Dierbeck

Despite differing views, many said they want to preserve the lake for future generations.

"I care about my lake a lot. I want my daughters to grow up here and be able to use it if they come back later in life," Snyder said.

Dierbeck echoed that sentiment, saying, "What we're interested in is maintaining a lake that will be around for future generations."

Town officials said the ordinance will be signed and posted later this week.

TMJ4 asked town leaders how the ordinances will be enforced, but hasn’t heard back yet.

Read the Town of Merton's full press release below:

The Town of Merton has been reviewing concerns about Wake Enhancements on the Lakes in the Town over the past several years.



Recently, on May 4, 2026 the Town held a public hearing to introduce a draft ordinance for Moose Lake and Lake Keesus.



The draft ordinance was prepared to address adverse impact of operating boats and equipment in an artificially wake enhanced mode due in part of these lakes’ shallow depths, increased flood potential, shoreline erosion and lake bottoms.



At the Town’s regular board meeting on June 8, 2026 and after considering the public comments and the DNR advisory opinion, the Town Board determined that adopting this Ordinance is consistent with all other ordinances of the Town and would promote the public health, safety, and welfare, including the public’s interest in preserving natural resources.



The ordinance will be signed and posted later this week.

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