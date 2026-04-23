TMJ4 News hosts 'Let's Talk' listening session at family-owned Ally's Bistro in Menomonee Falls

TMJ4 News hosted a morning "Let's Talk" listening session at Ally's Bistro in Menomonee Falls on Thursday.

The restaurant has been a family-owned business in Menomonee Falls for 14 years, run by husband and wife Rodney and Michelle Zimmerman. The couple met in high school in Merrill, Wisconsin, when Rodney's mother hired Michelle to work at their family restaurant.

"She picked out her future daughter-in-law," Michelle said.

Rodney grew up in the restaurant business, which he credits for their current success.

"We know exactly what we were getting into, so there's no replacing that history and that experience at all," Rodney said.

The bistro serves breakfast and lunch daily, featuring recipes passed down through generations. The menu includes Rodney's grandmother's chicken noodle soup and the Zimmerman family recipe for French toast, which was originally their son's senior project.

Other menu items include a brain power salad created by Michelle, a blueberry field salad with homemade vinaigrette, avocado toast with balsamic glaze, and corned beef that cooks for 14 to 16 hours. Baker Linda makes homemade granola for yogurt parfaits, along with muffins, cinnamon rolls, and scones.

Beyond the food, Allie's Bistro is known for its community involvement and unique atmosphere, which includes a bar manager's collection of Beatles memorabilia.

Kidd O'Shea

The restaurant frequently hosts live music, including performances by the JRyan Trio. The band plays a variety of music, from old-school jazz to Motown, blues, and rock and roll.

JRyan Trio

The trio has partnered with Ally's Bistro for over 10 years, using their performances to give back to the community.

"Every last penny that we raised for music that we play at Ally's is donated to one of three great charities," Ryan said.

The donations support the Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative, Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, and the Women's Center in Waukesha.

"That's one of the great things about music is the community that it brings together," Ryan said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip