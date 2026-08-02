Tess Corners Fire Department battled fire at new-construction home

Tess Corners Fire Department battled a fire at a new-construction home last week Sunday near Tess Corners Drive and Twin Silos Ct at around 10 p.m.
Upon arrival, fire crews found a new-construction home fully engulfed in fire, with flames spreading into nearby brush and surrounding woods.
Due to the size of the fire and other conditions that the crews encountered, they requested a MABAS Box Alarm at the Working Still Level.
Crews remained on scene for several hours, according to Tess Corners Fire Department, and all units were cleared from the scene at close to 2 a.m.
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