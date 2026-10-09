Tenant and mall visitors excited by possible redevelopment of Brookfield Square Mall

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — The City of Brookfield has entered into a $28 million agreement to buy a large portion of Brookfield Square Mall, a move that could lead to major changes for the longtime shopping center.

TMJ4 Inside Brookfield Square Mall

The portion of the mall covered by the agreement runs from JCPenney all the way to the movie theater, with a small area near the movie theater excluded from the sale. The city is now in a due diligence period. If any concerns arise, the city can back out. If not, in 60 days the city becomes the new owner. While the city says nothing is final, it is currently working on redevelopment agreements.

Courtesy: City of Brookfield The red portion is the area that the City of Brookfield has entered into an agreement to purchase for $28 million.

Brookfield Square Mall opened in 1967. Regular visitor Matt Jones and his friends have come to the mall for decades, saying at times the crowds were overwhelming.

"We come here every week for coffee and catch up on old times," Jones said.

Now, there are more and more dark storefronts and closed signs.

TMJ4 Matt Jones (far right) and his friends inside a nearly empty Brookfield Square Mall food court.

"It's empty. It is probably 70 percent empty right now," Jones said.

Longtime store owner Erin Bubolz, who owns Merle Norman which is located next to the movie theaterl, learned about the agreement through a message from her leasing company.

"I got a text message and an email from the mall that they were going into an agreement with the city," Bubolz said.

Bubolz's store has been a fixture at the mall for decades.

"We have been part of Brookfield Square since the 80s. I think we are the mall's longest local tenant," Bubolz said.

TMJ4 Erin Bubolz owns Merle Norman at Brookfield Square Mall.

While Merle Norman is outside the zone set for sale, other stores — including JCPenney, Express, and Bath and Body Works — are not. The former Boston Store site has already been torn down, and a two-story public market will be rebuilt in its place.

What the city could not tell me is what would happen to the rest of the mall and its tenants if a redevelopment includes tearing down any part of the structure. The city said the 60-day period has to go through first.

"They definitely have to do something with it," Jones said.

"I'm very excited. I was kind of thinking it is about time," Bubolz said.

The newest change for Brookfield Square Mall comes Saturday, when a groundbreaking is scheduled for the new Brookfield Public Market.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip