Swatting call prompts lockdown at Brookfield East High School

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — A swatting incident at Brookfield East High School on Monday led to the school being placed on lockdown until authorities determined the school and grounds were safe.

According to a message sent to district faculty and families, the school received a computer-generated call at about 12:15 p.m. indicating an upcoming threat to the building. The call did not mention the school by name.

The Brookfield Police Department assessed the threat, including conducting a K-9 sweep of the exterior of the building. By 1:50 p.m., police lifted the lockdown but kept an increased presence at the school for the remainder of the day.

The incident remains under investigation.

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