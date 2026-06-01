Swatting call prompts lockdown at Brookfield East High School

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — A swatting incident at Brookfield East High School on Monday led to the school being placed on lockdown until authorities determined the school and grounds were safe.
According to a message sent to district faculty and families, the school received a computer-generated call at about 12:15 p.m. indicating an upcoming threat to the building. The call did not mention the school by name.
The Brookfield Police Department assessed the threat, including conducting a K-9 sweep of the exterior of the building. By 1:50 p.m., police lifted the lockdown but kept an increased presence at the school for the remainder of the day.
The incident remains under investigation.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.