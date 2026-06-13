Sussex Hamilton softball is one win away from making history.
The Chargers defeated Sun Prairie East 3-2 in nine innings in the state semifinal and will play for the school's first-ever state championship Saturday night.
Sussex-Hamilton trailed 2-0 in the fifth inning before Maddie Palicka hit an RBI double that scored Abby McCauley to make it 2-1. Ava Serembiczky followed with an RBI that tied the game at 2.
Sussex-Hamilton softball one win away from first state championship in school history
The game remained tied through regulation and into extra innings. In the bottom of the ninth, Serembiczky hit a walk-off single to win it for the Chargers.
Bitsy Palicka pitched a complete game with 11 strikeouts.
Sussex-Hamilton will face Muskego in the state final.
Serembiczky reflected on the walk-off hit.
"I thought it was over the fence. It did not go over the fence, but I off the bat I was like, yep, that was good, right? So, and then I saw us go home, I saw everybody cheering, and it's just such an exciting feeling," Serembiczky said.
This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.