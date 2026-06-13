Sussex Hamilton softball is one win away from making history.

The Chargers defeated Sun Prairie East 3-2 in nine innings in the state semifinal and will play for the school's first-ever state championship Saturday night.

Sussex-Hamilton trailed 2-0 in the fifth inning before Maddie Palicka hit an RBI double that scored Abby McCauley to make it 2-1. Ava Serembiczky followed with an RBI that tied the game at 2.

Sussex-Hamilton softball one win away from first state championship in school history

Sussex-Hamilton is one win away from state championship

The game remained tied through regulation and into extra innings. In the bottom of the ninth, Serembiczky hit a walk-off single to win it for the Chargers.

Bitsy Palicka pitched a complete game with 11 strikeouts.

Sussex-Hamilton will face Muskego in the state final.

Serembiczky reflected on the walk-off hit.

"I thought it was over the fence. It did not go over the fence, but I off the bat I was like, yep, that was good, right? So, and then I saw us go home, I saw everybody cheering, and it's just such an exciting feeling," Serembiczky said.

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