Storm Team 4's Lindsey Slater tracks scattered showers in Oconomowoc as Lake Country Dockhounds postpone game

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — Storm Team 4 meteorologist Lindsey Slater is tracking scattered showers in Oconomowoc Wednesday afternoon, where the Lake Country Dockhounds have postponed tonight's game against the Fargo-Moorhead Red Hawks due to gusty winds and rain.

The game has been rescheduled as a doubleheader Wednesday, with first pitch at 3:30 p.m. and a second game at 6:30 p.m. If the first game runs long, the second game will start 30 minutes later.

Slater said the showers moving through are not a major concern on their own, but a window for stronger storms exists between 5 and 8 p.m.

"There's nothing really big to worry about with these guys," Slater said of the current showers. "Umbrella worthy for sure, but we are going to kind of keep a very close eye on that window for any potential of those stronger storms."

Lake Country Dockhounds game postponed

Kids 12 and under get in free the rest of June

Despite the postponement, the Dockhounds have some good news for families. Director of Marketing Brian Geise said kids 12 and under will be admitted free for the rest of June.

"We decided that we wanted to celebrate summer right off the bat," Geise said. "Invite anybody 12 and under, have them come on out, bring the family, have some fun."

Geise said the organization is also having a strong season on the field.

"We're the first team in the league to reach 20 wins, so it's exciting for us," Geise said.

He said the Lake Country Park experience sets the Dockhounds apart from larger venues.

"It's a really high level of baseball," Geise said. "Essentially, it's a AA, AAA type organization, much like the Milkman. They're our cross-town rivals, but we add in that extra flair. We add in entertainment, we add in all the family fun things that you can do."

Geise described the atmosphere as drawing inspiration from a well-known baseball entertainment model.

"Emulating a little bit from Banana Ball, a little bit, that kind of thing, just with real baseball," Geise said.

Slater said the park is also an easy outing with no parking headaches or construction concerns.

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