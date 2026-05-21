Standoff at Village of Lannon home leads to precautionary school lockdown

VILLAGE OF LANNON, Wis. — A standoff in the Village of Lannon Thursday morning led to a precautionary lockdown at a nearby elementary school.

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office said deputies were assisting the Lannon Police Department with a trespassing complaint at a home on Lannon Road. A 40-year-old man was reportedly inside the residence and was not welcome by the homeowner.

Authorities say the man refused commands to exit the residence and was found to have an active felony warrant.

The Waukesha County Tactical Enforcement Unit responded to assist, and the man was taken into custody without incident.

Nearby Lannon Elementary School was placed on lockdown throughout the incident.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip