MUSKEGO — Three homes in a Muskego neighborhood were struck by shotgun slugs within days,

according to police, leaving residents concerned about their safety.

Nancy Shingledecker said she was having her morning coffee over the weekend when she noticed something unusual on her porch.

"I picked it up and said, 'Could this be a bullet? I don't think so,'" Shingledecker said.

TMJ4 News Nancy Shingledecker.

Then, a neighbor walking by told her another nearby home had been hit, with a round going through the wall of a child's bedroom.

Shingledecker soon learned her home had been struck, too.

"Someone could have been killed," she said.

Watch: Muskego neighbors seek answers after 3 homes struck by gunfire

'Someone could have been killed': Muskego neighbors seek answers after 3 homes struck by gunfire

Muskego police said they received three reports Friday and Sunday involving homes on Harvest Court.

According to police, one round went through the wall of a child's bedroom, another was found on a back porch along with a hole in the home's siding, and a third was found in a driveway near a damaged garage window.

TMJ4 News

Police said an officer later went to the nearest firearms range to speak with its manager.

Police said their preliminary investigation found the rounds came from the direction of the nearby Schultz Resort Rod and Gun Club.

However, police have not confirmed exactly where they came from, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Sally Moczynski lives on the same street and said her property borders the gun club. Her home was not among those hit.

Moczynski said she has raised safety concerns before.

"Fighting a battle alone gets frustrating, and we honestly gave up," she said. "It's not to shut them down. We don't want that. It's safety, though. I feel there's a lot more they can do for safety."

TMJ4 News Sally Moczynski.

Muskego Mayor Rick Petfalski said the gun club is cooperating fully with the investigation.

He said the city could consider a temporary suspension of operations once investigators determine where the shotgun slugs came from, but said taking that step now would be premature.

Police said any citations or other consequences would depend on the results of the investigation.

According to its website, Schultz Resort Rod and Gun Club was founded in 1937 and is a nonprofit organization that promotes the safe and recreational use of firearms and archery.

TMJ4 reached out to the club for comment but has not heard back.

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