Road rage incident leads to shots fired in Menomonee Falls

VILLAGE OF MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — Village of Menomonee Falls police say a road rage incident Friday led to shots fired in the area of Maple Road and Christman Road.

According to police, the incident began in the area of County Line Road and Bancroft Drive. The vehicles eventually traveled south on Maple Road, where gunshots were fired from the pursued vehicle and struck the pursuing vehicle and a nearby home.

The driver of the pursuing vehicle sustained a significant non-life-threatening eye injury from gunfire debris and was transported to a nearby hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

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