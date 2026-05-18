SUMMIT, Wis. — Waukesha County launches pilot program allowing ATVs and UTVs on select county roads. Roads in Dousman, Ottawa and Summit will open to all-terrain vehicles on May 29 as part of a one-year test program.

TMJ4 Matt Wedig and his dog Bear are ready to ride on Waukesha County roads.

Waukesha County is launching a pilot program that will allow all-terrain vehicles and utility terrain vehiclesto share some county roads with cars.

WATCH: Riders ready as Waukesha County tries ATV and UTV routes on county roads

Riders ready as Waukesha County tries ATV and UTV routes on county roads

Roads in the communities of Dousman, Ottawa and Summit will be open to ATVs and UTVs starting May 29. The county plans to run the program for one year before deciding whether to expand it.

TMJ4 A new route in Summit.

Allison Bussler, the Waukesha County Department of Public Works director, said the program came after requests from local communities.

"A few communities have asked us to designate certain county roads opened to ATV and UTVs," Bussler said.

TMJ4 Allison Bussler is the Waukesha County Department of Public Works director.

Not every road will be eligible for the program.

"We don't think every road is the right candidate but we would like to try," Bussler said. "It seems a better match in the more rural areas."

TMJ4 Matt Wedig stands in front of his UTV.

The DPW said it chose areas near Jefferson County, where ATVs and UTVs are already allowed on roads countywide. Officials also targeted areas near local attractions.

For riders like Matt Wedig, a member of the Okauchee Area ATV/UTV Club, the news has been a longtime coming. Wedig and his dog Bear frequently ride their UTV but have been unable to use the county roads surrounding their home.

TMJ4 Bear looks out as Matt Wedig drives them around his yard.

"We have been waiting two and half years for this," Wedig said.

Wedig said he is looking forward to finally being able to ride in his own community.

"Just want to go out on a nice summer day and enjoy the country side like they would with their convertible or their motorcycle," Wedig said.

Signs designating the approved ATV and UTV routes are already going up ahead of the May 29 opening date.

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