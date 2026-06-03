NEW BERLIN — A decision on a long-running dispute over the Milwaukee Rescue Mission’s proposed recovery center in New Berlin will have to wait a little longer.

The New Berlin Board of Appeals met Tuesday to consider an appeal challenging whether the Milwaukee Rescue Mission’s proposed 120-bed men’s addiction recovery center qualifies as a church under city zoning rules.

The designation is significant because churches are permitted under the property's current zoning.

Opponents argue the recovery center does not qualify as a church, and requires different zoning.

Watch: Residents leave without answers as New Berlin board waits to announce findings in recovery center appeal

Residents leave without answers as New Berlin board waits to announce findings in recovery center appeal

After nearly 90 minutes in closed session, the board announced it had completed its deliberations and directed its attorney to draft a written decision based on those discussions.

The board said it will reconvene June 22 at 4 p.m. to review the order and publicly announce its findings.

TMJ4 News Spencer Fons.

The delay frustrated some residents who attended the meeting expecting a decision.

“Seemingly nothing happened,” said Spencer Fons, a New Berlin resident who attended the meeting. “I would've loved to know what was said. That's why I came, to hear what was happening and know what the members would think.”

The appeal was filed by New Berlin Citizens United, a group that has opposed the project and challenged the city's determination that the facility qualifies as a church.

“We’re not anti-MRM,” said Cody Fitzwilliams of New Berlin Citizens United. “What we disagree with is how the Plan Commission came to the determination it was a church.”

TMJ4 News Cody Fitzwilliams.

The dispute stems from a December decision by the New Berlin Plan Commission that found the faith-based recovery center met the city's definition of a church.

Opponents argue the facility is primarily residential and should not qualify under the zoning code, while Milwaukee Rescue Mission maintains the program is a Christian ministry that meets the city's definition of a church.

The Board of Appeals heard several hours of testimony from the Milwaukee Rescue Mission, city officials, and opponents during a hearing last month before taking the matter under advisement.

Milwaukee Rescue Mission CEO Patrick Vanderburgh said he was disappointed a final decision was not announced Tuesday but believes the board is taking a cautious approach.

“I think they’re trying to be very careful and realizing it is contentious,” Vanderburgh said. “I think they want to make sure they’re making a decision that is defensible and are able to communicate it well.”

TMJ4 News Patrick Vanderburgh.

Vanderburgh said the mission remains committed to the project despite the delay.

“Our mission is not going to change at all, and we’re looking forward with excitement to providing a great resource for people who are struggling,” he said.

Fitzwilliams said opponents are also willing to wait if it results in a decision that can withstand future scrutiny.

“Obviously, we’re all anxiously waiting for a determination, but we fully know this is not going to be the end no matter what,” he said.

The Board of Appeals said it plans to announce its written decision on June 22 at 4p.m.

This story was reported on-air by Kaylee Staral and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip