Radar-confirmed tornado reported in Sussex by National Weather Service

SUSSEX — A radar-confirmed tornado was reported Tuesday in Sussex, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Tim Halbach.

A tornado warning was issued at around 6 p.m. for Waukesha County.

TMJ4 crews are in the area of Sussex and have seen major damage.

TMJ4's Meryl Hubbard said that she has seen a garage door that was blown off, power lines that are down, and trees all over the area.

TMJ4 is currently working on getting more information. You can stay updated on the weather through the TMJ4 app, online, social media, or on television.

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