Prairie Fest returns Saturday to Menomonee Falls; organizers highlight activities

MENOMONEE FALLS — Prairie Fest is returning to Redeemer United Church of Christ in Menomonee Falls this Saturday, offering a free, family-friendly day surrounded by nature.

The event, now in its 8th year, is held on the church's 10-acre property, which includes 4 acres of prairie featuring 60 different varieties of native wildflowers.

WATCH: Prairie Fest returns to Menomonee Falls this Saturday

Prairie Fest returns to Menomonee Falls this Saturday

Sue Broth, one of the organizers, said the event has grown steadily since it launched.

"We started in 2019 with having Prairie Fest just locally and now we have a lot of our neighbors come and enjoy the prairie in off times," Broth said.

Prairie Fest kicks off at 9:30 a.m. with a new addition this year: yoga on the prairie.

"We're gonna have, it's new this year, yoga on the prairie," Bob Rockey said. "In the back of the property it'd be led by a professional at 9:45 and then all kinds of other activities we have guided tours."

Rockey said guided tours led by Rick will qualify for master gardener credits and are designed to be highly informational. Three separate tours will be offered throughout the day.

Inside, attendees can explore displays on the environment. A beekeeper will also be on hand, and Drive Smart Wisconsin will have electric and hybrid vehicles on display.

Families can enjoy face painting, games, and crafts for kids. Food will be available, including brats, hot dogs, pulled pork, and baked goods.

"It's free. It's open to the public," Rockey said.

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