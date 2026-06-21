52-year-old man seriously injured in shooting at Town of Delafield home

TOWN OF DELAFIELD — A 52-year-old man was shot and seriously injured in a domestic incident Sunday afternoon at a home in the Town of Delafield, according to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened near Hickory Hill Drive and McDowell Road.

According to the sheriff's office, dispatchers received a report at 2:59 p.m. of a man with a gunshot injury at a residence on McDowell Road.

“My husband and son were up on the roof, and they called down to me,” neighbor Sandra Martens recalled

“He said he heard a gunshot.”

The man was taken to Aurora Medical Center Summit with serious injuries.

A 25-year-old man is in custody.

Delafield police and the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene.

TMJ4 observed sheriff's deputies gathered outside the home, where multiple evidence markers had been placed in the front yard and on the front porch.

“To have something like that happen here? It hits home, right next door. It’s shocking,” Martens said through tears.

The sheriff’s office said it believes the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the City of Delafield Police Department, Lake Country Fire Department, and the Waukesha County Communications Center.

No additional information has been released.

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