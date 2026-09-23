PEWAUKEE, Wis. — The City of Pewaukee is warning residents that PFAS levels have increased in its water supply, and a construction fix to filter the chemicals is not expected to begin until 2027.

PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are man-made chemicals that have been manufactured in the United States since the 1940s. They are used in products like non-stick cookware, carpets and upholstery. They are known as "forever chemicals" because they are resistant to natural breakdown, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

Watch TMJ4 News reporter Rebecca Klopf's story about this warning in the video below:

Pewaukee warns residents of increased PFAS levels in city water supply

The CDC links PFAS exposure to increased cholesterol levels, certain types of cancer, pregnancy issues and changes in liver enzymes. The CDC also says the longer a person is exposed to PFAS, the greater the risk of health issues.

The City of Pewaukee learned in 2023 that PFAS were present in one of its wells. The Department of Natural Resources requires municipalities to test for PFAS and required Pewaukee to send a new notice when levels increased. Although the increased levels originate from one well, the city says all of the water supply is affected.

Pewaukee Public Works Director Magdelene Wagner said the city is urging residents to be aware of the situation.

"This is a health hazard index at this point, which is what the concern is. So we are recommending that you be cognizant of it," Wagner said.

TMJ4 Pewaukee Public Works Director Magdelene Wagner

Wagner also encouraged residents with health concerns to consult a medical professional.

"If you have health concerns, work with your health care provider to figure out the best options to protect yourself," Wagner said.

The city says boiling water does not remove PFAS. Residents who want to remove the chemicals from their water need a filter rated to do so.

For Pewaukee resident Nick Kasun, a new father, the news is unsettling. Kasun says his family was already taking precautions for his baby before learning of the increase.

"We have a baby. He's got formula, so we have to mix that. So, for having a dog and a newborn baby, it makes me kind of scared," Kasun said.

TMJ4 Nick Kasun is a Pewaukee resident.

Kasun says the new results and the continued wait for a solution are frustrating.

"It is just adding one more thing to concern myself about," Kasun said.

The city says it has been working on a fix since 2023 that includes renovating the treatment system and a pump renovation. Construction is expected to begin in 2027.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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