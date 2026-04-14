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Multiple local schools on delayed start due to storms

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Multiple local school systems have been impacted by the overnight storms and high winds.

On Tuesday morning, Pewaukee Schools posted on social media that all schools will operate on a two-hour delay due to a campus-wide power outage.

Pewaukee Schools says there will also be no a.m. 4K, and summer school registration is rescheduled for 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Whitewater Unified School District is also on a two-hour delay due to power outages after winds knocked down power lines.

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St. Joseph Academy is on a two hour delay due to a power outage, and St. John Lannon is closed today.

Other school systems across Southeast Wisconsin are also reporting closures and delays.

You can find the latest information here.

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