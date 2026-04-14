Multiple local schools on delayed start due to storms

Multiple local school systems have been impacted by the overnight storms and high winds.
On Tuesday morning, Pewaukee Schools posted on social media that all schools will operate on a two-hour delay due to a campus-wide power outage.
Pewaukee Schools says there will also be no a.m. 4K, and summer school registration is rescheduled for 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Whitewater Unified School District is also on a two-hour delay due to power outages after winds knocked down power lines.
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St. Joseph Academy is on a two hour delay due to a power outage, and St. John Lannon is closed today.
Other school systems across Southeast Wisconsin are also reporting closures and delays.
You can find the latest information here.
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