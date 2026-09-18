Petitions filed to remove New Berlin mayor for misconduct connected to proposed drug treatment center

NEW BERLIN, Wis. — Two formal petitions now sit in New Berlin City Hall seeking the removal of Mayor Dave Ament and Community Development Director Greg Kessler from office.

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Petitions filed to remove New Berlin mayor connected to proposed drug treatment center

City of New Berlin

The petitions accuse the two of official misconduct among other issues connected to Milwaukee Rescue Mission's proposed 120-bed drug treatment center. The petitions accuse both officials of a lack of transparency in how the project came to be in New Berlin.

New Berlin Milwaukee Rescue Mission - New Journey treatment center

Mary Fennig, who signed one of the petitions, said residents were kept in the dark about the project.

"We should have a voice in what's coming to New Berlin. Why are they backdoor dealing, telephone meeting, wherever they may be meeting to discuss this and hide it from us," Fennig said.

The petitions accuse Ament of violating the city's code of conduct and official misconduct, among other things. Kessler is accused of violating the open meetings law and arbitrary interpretation of zoning laws, among other issues related to the Milwaukee Rescue Mission's New Berlin addiction treatment center.

TMJ4 New Berlin community development director Greg Kessler

This is the second time in recent weeks residents have called for Ament's removal. In August, the mayor made several anti-Muslim posts on social media. He later apologized during a Common Council meeting.

"I am sincerely sorry for the division and hurt I have caused many of you," Ament said.

A central question in the new petitions involves how the drug treatment center came to qualify as a church under city zoning rules. Kessler testified before the city during a Board of Appeal meeting in May, addressing how the center could receive that designation.

"It is a religious-based organization that is operating a spiritually based addiction recovery program," Kessler said.

Fennig questioned how Kessler and the developer reached that conclusion without public input.

"Saying, 'hey let's talk about this, let's go somewhere and talk.' And then they come back to the table months later and 'oh, it is going to be a church now.' How did that happen? Why wasn't this part, shouldn't we have had a say in it?" Fennig said.

TMJ4 News reached out to both Ament and Kessler requesting interviews. Kessler's email indicated he is on medical leave.

Ament responded, "Thanks for giving me the opportunity for rebuttal of the false and exaggerated allegations contained in the petition. I’m sure you understand that I have been advised not to comment as this will be litigated in one or several ways.:

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