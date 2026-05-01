Owner takes TMJ4 inside Bass Bay Brewhouse after devastating fire and talks plans for beer garden

Bass Bay Brewhouse, the Muskego restaurant destroyed by fire in December, is coming back. The owners are planning to open a beer garden on the property while rebuilding the restaurant.

TMJ4 Owner Ryan Oschmann stands in patio planned for beer garden.

Owner Ryan Oschmann, whose family has owned Bass Bay Brewhouse since the 1950s, watched demolition get underway this week. He said the fire continues to impact so many.

Chris Pastorek

Fire at Bass Bay Brewhouse in Muskego. (Dec. 2025)

"It has been really hard for everybody," Oschmann said wiping away tears. "I don't think anybody truly grasped the reach.”

Oschmann said he had no idea how beloved Bass Bay Brewhouse truly was until the fire.

TMJ4 TMJ4 reporter Rebecca Klopf and Bass Bay Brew house owner Ryan Oschmann watch the demolition of the restaurant.



“People that had weddings that took place in the 60s that had birthdays throughout the years whose granddaughter now got married here five years ago. It's really special," Oschmann said.

TMJ4 Outdoor bar area of Bass Bay Brew where beer garden is planned.

Because demolition only started this week, Oschmann knew a full rebuild would not be finished this year. That led to the idea of opening a beer garden on the largely untouched grounds of Bass Bay.

TMJ4 Bass Bay Brewhouse patio

"We were blessed by the way the wind was blowing that day. The gazebo, the outside bar area, the outside grounds are 100 percent intact," Oschmann said.

TMJ4 Yard of Bass Bay Brewhouse

Muskego recently approved a liquor license and a beer garden that can host up to 500 people. Oschmann said they are now just weeks away from submitting plans for the restaurant rebuild, which should get underway later this summer as the beer garden opens.

TMJ4 Demolition of Bass Bay Brewhouse.

"I think everyone is ready to move on to the next step. As far as the beer garden is concerned, it is just something to be excited about now. We are very much looking forward to rebuilding," Oschmann said.

TMJ4 Patio area of Bass Bay Brewhouse

No official opening date has been set for the beer garden, but the plan is for an early June opening.

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