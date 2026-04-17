BROOKFIELD — The City of Brookfield's sewage system discharged more than 1.5 million gallons of water into the Fox and Menomonee rivers on Thursday to prevent basement flooding after record-breaking April rainfall.

The discharge, which equals nearly three Olympic-sized swimming pools, flowed through local creeks and ditches. Most of the water—1.2 million gallons—was discharged near Beverly Hills Park.

Several inches of rain over the last few days helped make this month the wettest April on record, according to Storm Team 4 meteorologists. The heavy rain caused ditches across Brookfield to look like rivers.

Watch: Over 1.5 Million gallons of water discharged from City of Brookfield sewer system amid April's rain

Over 1.5 Million gallons of water discharged from City of Brookfield sewer system amid April's rain

"It was the most I think I’ve seen water coming out of here at once," Aaron Meilahn said.

"It’s like always checking like where this water gonna go cause at some point, it’s like there’s nothing here yet, but we’re just hoping it stays that way cause the ground just feels so saturated," Meilahn said.

The city said the water discharge is a rare occurrence, noting it happened Thursday and previously during floods in August. Despite the volume of sewage water, the Department of Public Works said it had received no complaints about any stench as of Thursday afternoon.

Meilahn noted the water was rushing much faster and higher during the peak of the rain, but he is happy the city's efforts kept the water out of his basement.

"I think I’m grateful, as long as it keeps water out of everyone’s basement," Meilahn said.

"I think they said like over a million gallons, so alright, hopefully it’s flushed enough, and if it’s a one-time thing, then fine," Meilahn said.

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