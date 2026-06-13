Milwaukee man's body recovered from Lake Nagawicka in Delafield

DELAFIELD — City of Delafield Police Department responded to a report of a possible drowning at the Nagawicka County Boat Launch at around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Upon arrival, officers were able to determine that a boat with five people on board went out on the lake when one entered the water on the lake's north end and did not resurface.

Search and rescue teams were dispatched throughout the lake.

TMJ4

The person was found but was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The victim was a 38-year-old male from Milwaukee.

The City of Delafield Police Department along with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources are handling the investigation.

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