One dead in single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Town of Eagle

TOWN OF EAGLE — The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department says one person is dead in a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday morning on Highway N in the Town of Eagle.

According to a press release from the sheriff's department, the vehicle reportedly left the roadway, hit a tree and became fully engulfed in flames.

The release adds that one person was found dead inside the vehicle.

The sheriff's department adds that it is still investigating the crash.

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