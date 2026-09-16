OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — An Oconomowoc mother and TikTok creator, Brandee Mulligan, is behind a GoFundMe for Lindsay Clancy's parents. Clancy is the Massachusetts mother accused of killing her 3 children, who pleaded not guilty by reason of postpartum psychosis—her case ended in a mistrial.

Watch Rebecca Klopf's report in the video player below:

Oconomowoc mom creates $1.2 million GoFundMe for Lindsay Clancy's family

Mulligan said she has no personal connection to Clancy or her parents. She simply noticed them during the trial and learned the parents were struggling to keep up financially.

Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger Pool Photo Lindsay Clancy looks at jurors as Judge Sullivan askes them to start deliberations for a sixth day. The Lindsay Clancy jury resumes deliberations for a sixth day on Thursday, September 3, 2026.

"I was just watching the trial, and I kept seeing them," Mulligan said. "They emptied their retirement account, and every account that they have."

Mulligan said she kept waiting for someone else to create a GoFundMe for the Clancy family. When no one did, she created it herself and named Clancy's father, Mike Musgrove, as the beneficiary.

TMJ4 Brandee Mulligan is an Oconomowoc mom and the creater of a GoFundMe for Lindsay Clancy's family.

"Mike Musgrove called me after we set this up and he had no idea the amount of support that there was for them, and he was overwhelmed by it — and he is so appreciative of it because for three and a half years, they thought they were alone," Mulligan said.

Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP (left) Lindsay Clancy's sister Allison Ozga speaks on the witness stand during Clancy's murder trial in Plymouth Superior Court, in Plymouth, Mass., Monday, Aug. 17, 2026. (center) Lindsay Clancy looks on during her murder trial in Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., Monday, Aug. 17, 2026. (right) Lindsay Clancy's mother Paula Musgrove testifies during her daughter's murder trial in Plymouth Superior Court, Plymouth, Mass., Monday, Aug. 17, 2026.

That feeling of isolation is exactly what Mom's Mental Health Initiative works to address. The nonprofit connects families to mental health resources for the many conditions that can occur during and after pregnancy.

Sarah Ornst Bloomquist, of Mom's Mental Health Initiative, said the need is widespread.

TMJ4 Sarah Ornst Bloomquist is the cofounder of Mom's Mental Health Initiative.

"So many people struggle and suffer from one of these mental health conditions. One in five women will experience this," Ornst Bloomquist said. "You can recover, and it is very hard to find that treatment and that help."

Mulligan has amplified that message through dozens of TikTok videos posted throughout the trial.

"This is a mom that wanted to do anything but hurt her kids," Mulligan said in one post.

She said many of the donors she has spoken with personally connected to the cause. She has even written down the names of every country that contributed to the fundraiser.

"We are doing this because we see ourselves in Lindsey," Mulligan said in another TikTok post.

The GoFundMe has now raised more than $1.2 million. Since the mistrial, its goal has been raised to $3 million. The funds cannot be used for legal fees. A GoFundMe spokesperson confirmed to me that the campaign remains within the platform's terms of service.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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