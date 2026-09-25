Oconomowoc homecoming pranks escalate as police investigate airsoft rifle, machete incident

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — Oconomowoc police are investigating a second incident in one week tied to unsanctioned homecoming pranks after students called 911 saying they spotted someone carrying an airsoft rifle and a machete on their street.

TMJ4 Oconomowoc Police

High school seniors Gil Garcia and Oso Gaair said they were sitting outside Gil Garcia's home near 2nd Street and Franklin on Thursday night, waiting for the expected homecoming toilet papering, when they saw the individual across the street.

Watch below: Past coverage: Homecoming prank turns violent in Oconomowoc; Police arrest 19 year old for allegedly attacking a car

Homecoming prank turns violent in Oconomowoc; Police arrest 19 year old for allegedly attacking a car

"A lot of kids were trying to TP my house and we were just defending my house," Garcia said.

The students shared video of the person they say they spotted. Garcia described the moment they realized the situation had escalated.

Photo provided Gil Garcia says he took this photo as they were calling 9-1-1 for a suspicious person outside their home with what police later said was an airsoft rifle.

"Then we got scared," Gil Garcia said.

The pranks this week have gone beyond toilet papering, according to Gaair.

"Egged, bb guns, TP-ed and all that," Gaair said.

This is the second homecoming-related incident Oconomowoc police have responded to this week. On Monday night, a separate incident turned violent when a 19-year-old attacked a car full of high school students, sending one to the hospital. That incident ended with the 19-year-old's arrest.

Police say they are now looking for more information about an unknown individual seen walking in the area of 2nd Street and Franklin carrying an airsoft rifle and a machete. I spoke to the man who told me he is that person. He said he was concerned about kids coming onto the street and shooting at each other with BB guns — something a neighbor also confirmed has been happening.

TMJ4 High school seniors Oso Gaait, Aldo Garcia, Jackson Burn and Gil Garcia (left to right) stand outside Gil Garcia's home.



Fellow senior Aldo Gracia described the week's events.

"It is just crazy, you know," Aldo Gracia said. “”It is insane.”

When asked whether homecoming had gotten out of control, Gil Garcia was direct.

"Yeah, yeah," Gil Garcia said.

Asked what needs to happen, Garcia said the situation has to end.

"It just needs to come to an end. I don't know," Gil Garcia said.

The Oconomowoc School District provided a statement in response to the incidents:

"We're aware there was an incident in our community last night, and the police are investigating. Any questions about the incident should be directed to the Oconomowoc Police Department. Students and their families are always told that homecoming traditions outside of school are not school-sanctioned events. Before and during homecoming week, high school leadership reminded students and families that unofficial traditions, like toilet papering, create unnecessary distractions that take away from the spirit of Homecoming. They reiterated that we cannot tolerate destructive behavior, vandalism, and other inappropriate actions and that victims should contact the Police Department to report any inappropriate or destructive behavior."

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