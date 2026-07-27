OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — The sentencing hearing is scheduled Monday for Matthew Brennecke, the driver convicted in a deadly hit-and-run involving a man on a tractor in Oconomowoc.
WATCH: Waukesha man to be sentenced Monday in fatal Oconomowoc hit-and-run crash
Prosecutors say Brennecke hit and killed 87-year-old Al Eighmy last summer in Oconomowoc while he was mowing a church lawn on a tractor. Last week, Brennecke asked a judge to be sentenced early rather than waiting until September — a move that suggests he will be taking a plea deal.
Court records show that Brennecke also will face a hearing Monday on separate charges, including bail jumping and possession of cocaine.
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