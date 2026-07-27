New video shows massive fire Sunday night in Muskego

A massive fire broke out Sunday night in Muskego, sending huge flames shooting into the sky around 10:15 p.m.

Muskego Police Department officers pushed reporters back from the scene, saying they are still investigating what happened. The cause of the fire, whether anyone was injured, and the full extent of the damage remain unknown.

The remnants of what appears to have been a structure are visible at the scene, which is surrounded by new construction.

Several viewers sent in videos capturing the moment the fire was at its peak.

You can watch those videos here:

New video shows massive fire in Muskego

TMJ4’s Alonna Johnson tried to get closer to the scene but was pushed back by officers. The fire department has been contacted for more information on the cause, any injuries, and damage estimates.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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