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New Berlin reschedules drone show amid severe weather

Milwaukee County Drone Show 2025
Milwaukee County Executive Press Office.
Milwaukee County Drone Show 2025
Posted

NEW BERLIN — New Berlin shut down its 4th of July festivities early on Thursday due to severe weather conditions.

A drone show scheduled for Thursday will now be held at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 4.

The city will continue to post updates on its Facebook page and festival website.

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Meet your Waukesha County reporter: Rebecca Klopf