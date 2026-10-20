New Berlin neighbors fed up with dangerous 10-foot hole left sitting for about two months

NEW BERLIN, Wis. — A big hole in a New Berlin neighborhood is causing concerns, as neighbors say all the work appears to have stopped on it. The hole is off of 124th and Ohio Drive, just down the street from Hoover Elementary School.

TMJ4 The 10 foot hole on Ohio Drive and Hickory Road. It also has some of the construction barrels and half of the protective fencing inside of the hole itself.

Neighbors reached out to TMJ4 saying they are fed up with this giant hole that has been dug up for about two months. They say it's basically been left.

"Right there it is dangerous," Carla Brees said.

"Somebody could very easily drive in there," Joe Mikolajczak said.

The hole is about 10 feet deep, and there's water in it. Neighbors say it's already caused their school bus to stop coming down their street. But what neighbors are worried about is what isn't happening.

TMJ4 Amanda Trinko lives across street from the hole.

"I haven't noticed any construction workers," Amanda Trinko said.

With no workers, neighbors say the fencing and the barrels often get knocked over.

"They all kept falling in the excavation," Mikolajczak said.

TMJ4 Joe Mikolajczak says he had to call police when all the protective equipment fell into the hole.

In the last few weeks, people say they have called police because they are so concerned. The fencing and the barrels can be seen in the hole.

"It is pretty dangerous when there are no lights here. And there is nothing there these barrels keep falling over," Mikolajczak said.

TMJ4 Construction equipment sits empty on a Monday at the site.

I reached out to the city and asked for an on-camera interview, which they said they couldn't accommodate. They gave me a statement saying that during the work they found the utilities were different than what was planned, and that they have to order a different sized storm sewer pipe. The city says the work should start up again later this week.

TMJ4 Carla Brees says her granddaughters have to walk to school next to the hole and she is worried about the other small children in the neighborhood.

But neighbors are worried and fed up.

"Hopefully they can have it done before winter," Trinko said.

"Finish the project you started and don't leave unsafe conditions for kids," Trinko said.

The city says it plans to get paving done by mid-November on the project — but only if the weather holds.

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