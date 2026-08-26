New Berlin mayor apologizes for anti-Muslim posts, as community groups and residents call for his resignation

The New Berlin Common Council has passed a resolution condemning Mayor Dave Ament's social media activity after he reposted content on his personal Facebook page that community groups have called anti-Muslim, anti-Black, and misogynistic.

At a Tuesday night meeting, people of all faiths showed up in large numbers calling for the mayor to resign.

"Don't let the City of New Berlin be hobbled by this controversy. The only decent thing for Mayor Ament to do is resign," said Janan Najeeb, founder of the Muslim Women's Coalition.

The content Ament reposted publicly included an image of people holding "Ban Islam Now" signs and another showing military men throwing bacon with the caption "How to stop a Muslim invasion."

As the meeting began, Ament issued an apology.

"I take full responsibility for sharing them. I unfortunately did not take into account how these inappropriate posts could be insulting, offensive or hurtful, and I should have," Ament said. "I am sincerely sorry for the division and hurt I have caused many of you."

The mayor then left the room before public comment began, drawing a sharp reaction from the crowd.

"Where is Mayor Ament right now? Why did he leave this room?" one attendee said.

The resolution passed by the council declares that Ament's actions do not represent the official position of the City of New Berlin. However, the council does not have the power to immediately remove him from office. A legal process would need to take place to do so.

One man also spoke publicly in favor of the mayor's posts during the meeting.

"Islam is not a religion; it is not a race. Therefore those posts can't be racist or Islamophobic," he said.

A brief moment of disruption also took place at the meeting. TMJ4's photojournalist noticed one person bring in a pack of bacon. The man would not provide his name, but said he is a resident of New Berlin.

When asked whether he had any anti-Muslim intention in bringing it, the man said, "No."

"I didn't want it to spoil in the car," he said.

Shamshad Siddiqui, a Muslim and long-time New Berlin resident who has raised his family there, said the mayor's reposts were deeply troubling.

"It was really disheartening to see someone who's in a position of power using, you know, such kind of ignorance," Siddiqui said. "It makes my kids were asking me this morning, 'Does it mean we are not welcome here?'"

Siddiqui stands with many who want the mayor to resign, but he also welcomes the mayor to learn more about what it means to be Muslim. He invited the mayor and council members to the Islamic Society Mask in Brookfield.

"I think this is the time where we should all come together and act rather than be even more divisive," Siddiqui said.

The Common Council approved the resolution.

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