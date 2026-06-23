NEW BERLIN — A proposed Milwaukee Rescue Mission recovery center in New Berlin can move forward after the city's Board of Appeals denied an appeal challenging the project Monday night.

The dispute dates back to December, when the New Berlin Plan Commission approved the proposed 120-bed men's addiction recovery center, known as New Journey, near Interstate 43 and Moorland Road.

A citizen group, New Berlin Citizens United, later filed an appeal, centered on whether the faith-based facility qualifies as a church under city zoning rules.

That distinction is significant because churches are permitted under the property's current zoning.

The board voted 2-2 Monday night on a motion to overturn the Plan Commission's approval.

Watch: New Berlin clears path for recovery center after months of debate

Addiction recovery center can move forward in New Berlin

Because the city code requires all four votes to reverse that decision, the appeal failed, and the approval remained in place.

"It's a disappointment. There's been no transparency from the city" said New Berlin resident Michael McQuitty, who opposed the project.

"We're not against what they do. They take care of people, and that's a great thing. Just don't call it a church."

He also raised concerns about traffic, home values, and safety.

TMJ4 News Michael and LaNette McQuitty.

Board members John Goetter and James Klappa voted to uphold the city's decision, while James Oldham and Paul Langer voted in favor of the appeal.

In its written findings, the board concluded the project meets the city's definition of a community-scale church and is a permitted use under the zoning code.

The board cited testimony that ministry, worship, fellowship, and religious instruction occur throughout the facility, not just in a chapel.

TMJ4 News Patrick Vanderburgh.

Milwaukee Rescue Mission CEO Patrick Vanderburgh welcomed the decision.

"We're glad the Board of Appeals confirmed what city staff and the Plan Commission determined back in December — that New Journey is an accepted use under the city code," Vanderburgh said.

"We truly do want to be a good neighbor in New Berlin. We know we're going to be a blessing to hundreds of men and their families."

Vanderburgh said the organization will now focus on fundraising and development plans, including raising roughly $12 million for the project.

The Board of Appeals' decision can be challenged in court within 30 days.

Opponents told TMJ4 they are reviewing their options, including possible legal action.

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