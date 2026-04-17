NEW BERLIN — A group of New Berlin residents, New Berlin Citizens United, can move forward with an appeal challenging a proposed addiction recovery center after a decision by the city’s Board of Appeals Thursday night.

After several hours of testimony, the board ruled the group has legal standing — meaning they are considered directly affected enough — to continue its challenge of the Milwaukee Rescue Mission’s proposed “New Journey” facility, a residential program that could eventually serve up to 120 men in recovery.

The hearing focused only on whether the group had the right to appeal — not whether the project should be approved.

Residents on both sides packed City Hall, with some neighbors raising concerns about safety, property values, and potential impacts on city services.

Watch: New Berlin board allows neighbors to move forward with appeal of proposed recovery center

New Berlin board allows appeal of proposed recovery center

“I have two little girls in the back of the house — my daughter’s window faces the facility, and that’s terrifying,” Tyler Brenner said.

A former Milwaukee police sergeant warned the project could increase calls for police and emergency services. Others raised concerns about potential impacts on home values.

“The number of calls for service will increase. Both fire and EMS,” said Janice Shoman, a former Milwaukee police sergeant.

Others pushed back, saying the program is structured and designed to limit impacts on the surrounding area.

“This is an inpatient rehabilitation facility and not a homeless shelter. We have no expectation of increased crime,” said city assessor Sam Monroe, who added he does not expect an impact on surrounding property values.

Mission leaders say participants are screened before entering the program and supervised around the clock. The site near Interstate 43 and Moorland Road was chosen in part for regional access.

According to the Milwaukee Rescue Mission, the New Journey program has historically required minimal emergency services, reporting seven EMT calls and one police call in 2025.

The project was discussed by the Plan Commission in December. Following that decision, the resident group formed and filed an appeal.

With Thursday’s ruling, that appeal will move forward, though a date for the next hearing has not yet been set.

The proposal also faces a separate legal challenge. The property owner and Milwaukee Rescue Mission have filed a lawsuit in Waukesha County Circuit Court, with a hearing scheduled for April 28, arguing the project meets zoning requirements and should be approved.

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