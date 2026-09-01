MUSKEGO, Wis. — The city of Muskego is asking voters to approve a $5.9 million referendum to create a full-time fire department — a major shift for the largest city in Waukesha County that currently relies on a volunteer department.

Watch Rebecca Klopf's full report in the video player below:

Muskego voters ask questions about $5.9 million fire and police referendum

The referendum would fund 16 full-time firefighters, five new police officer positions, a dispatcher, and public works employees to maintain fire equipment. For the average homeowner with a $500,000 home in Muskego, the cost would be about $41 a month.

TMJ4 Tess Corners is a volunteer fire department that serves the City of Muskego.

Muskego currently has 25,000 residents and relies on the Tess Corners Fire Department for emergency response. According to the National Fire Protection Association, most volunteer firefighters serve in departments that have fewer than 25,000 residents.

The volunteer department is funded by the city of Muskego along with state and federal grants. Fire stations are staffed Monday through Friday with paid on-call members.

TMJ4 Mayor Rick Petfalski, City of Muskego

Mayor Rick Petfalski said the staffing model is no longer sustainable.

"Volunteerism isn't what it used to be, and it is hard having coverage 24-7, especially in a growing community around a metropolitan area," Petfalski said.

Not all residents are convinced the change is necessary. Voter Eileen Glazier questioned whether the city's size justifies the expense.

"I don't know how Muskego needs a full-time fire department? We are still a small community," Glazier said.

TMJ4 Eileen Glazier is a Muskego voter.

Voter James Dira raised concerns about the financial impact on taxpayers.

"If we are being taken care of right now, why are we going to spend all this extra money, raise taxes?" Dira said.

TMj4 James Dira is a Muskego voter.

Others expressed confidence in the existing department. Voter Karen Winter pointed to the Tess Corners Fire Department's long history of service.

"They have been around for over a hundred years. So they are a mainstay in the City of Muskego, and we are very pleased with the services they provide," Winter said.

TMJ4 Karen Winter is a Muskego voter.

City leaders say they have been discussing adding fire and police officers since last year. Three public information sessions are scheduled for residents. The next session is Tuesday, Sept. 15, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. at City Hall, W182S8200 Racine Ave., Muskego. There are two more sessions on Oct. 14 and Oct. 31. You can learn more here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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