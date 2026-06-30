WAUKESHA, Wis. — A Muskego man received an 18-year prison sentence for driving drunk and leaving his mother to die in a car crash.

Casey Yiannackopoulos was sentenced in Waukesha County Court as part of a plea deal. In exchange for pleading guilty, the judge determined the sentence.

TMJ4 A photo shown as evidence from the crash scene on November 2, 2025.

Before the sentence was decided, video of the crash was played in court. Prosecutors say Yiannackopoulos stepped on the gas before crashing with his mother in the vehicle. In the video, people tell Yiannackopoulos that they called 911, and he can be heard saying he was running to get help.

"I'll get some help," Yiannackopoulos said.

TMJ4 Casey Yiannackopoulos in the back of a police squad car after he was found hiding in a crawl space in Muskego.



Investigators say Yiannackopoulos and his mother were out drinking together and both were very intoxicated. While his mother died in the crashed car, police say he hid in a crawl space, where they later found him.

Watch: Muskego man turns to family in courtroom and says 'I'm sorry' for OWI crash that killed his mom

Muskego man turns to family in courtroom and says 'I'm sorry' for OWI crash that killed his mom

Yiannackopoulos' family filled the courtroom to support him during the sentencing and asked for leniency.

TMJ4 Casey Yiannackopoulos apologizing to his family in court (Jun. 30, 2026).

When Yiannackopoulos made his statement, he asked to address his family and ended by apologizing directly to them.

"The closest thing to God you will feel is the love of your mother," Yiannackopoulos said.

"I'm sorry," Yiannackopoulos said.

Judge Ralph Ramirez did not extend sympathy to the defendant.

TMJ4 Judge Ralph Ramirez hands down a sentencing.

"I know that Mr. Yiannackopoulos keenly feels the loss of his mother but I refuse to feel sorry for the man who caused the death of his own mother," Ramirez said.

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