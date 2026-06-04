MUSKEGO, Wis. — Championships are hard to win, and dynasties are even harder to build. The Muskego women's soccer team has a chance to add another chapter to one of the most successful programs in the state of Wisconsin — a fifth straight state title.

Head coach Lance Matthews is in his 8th season leading the program and has guided the Warriors to each of their four consecutive state titles.

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"I'm grateful every day, I mean, these girls make me a better dad, they make me a better coach. They make me a better husband. They're fun to be around. They just compete. They work hard, but they love each other along the way," Matthews said.

Winning four straight titles comes at a cost. The commitment and sacrifices these athletes make during the season is a major part of their success.

Watch: Muskego girls' soccer team seeks fifth straight state championship

Muskego girl's soccer team seeks fifth straight state championship

"I think we sacrifice a lot of things, like we sacrifice some of the social aspects of high school just because we are so locked in, and we are so focused on being present in the moment, and so we really just wanna give it all we sacrifice time with friends, types of family sometimes," midfielder Sadie Mattelstaedt said.

TMJ4 Sadie Mattelstaedt

That dedication continues to pay off. The Warriors finished unbeaten in conference play and remain ranked among the top teams in the state.

But with success comes expectations, and everyone is chasing the defending champions.

TMJ4 Savannah Mittelstaedt

"There's definitely a lot of pressure. I think we have a good mindset that, like we have everyone's coming for us. Everybody wants to beat us. There's added pressure, but I think it adds to our adversity," First Team All-State goalie Savannah Mittelstaedt said.

Players say the secret to their sustained success goes beyond talent. It's the relationships they've built with one another.

TMJ4 Taylor Collins

"That is something we really focus on. I think like these are all my best friends getting to play with them every day. It's all like little moments to team dinners. Just driving all the little moments is really what brings us together, and I think that's definitely something that sets us apart," Taylor Collins said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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