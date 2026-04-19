Muskego family opens basement to strangers seeking shelter during tornado

MUSKEGO — What started as a frightening race to find shelter during severe storms Friday night became an unexpected moment of connection inside a Muskego home.

Doorbell camera video from the Fellin family shows heavy rain pouring down before a group of five people runs up to the front door and rushes inside.

Watch: In a split-second decision, a Muskego family allowed a group of strangers into their home Friday night to seek shelter as severe storms barreled through the area.

Muskego family offers help during tornado, opens home to strangers for shelters

“Five strangers just ran into our basement—‘hi guys,’” Sam Fellin joked.

TMJ4 News The Fellin family.

The Fellins, who live near Highway 36, said they were already sheltering in their basement as tornado sirens sounded and conditions quickly worsened.

“We were just looking outside through the windows, and then a car came screaming into the driveway,” Thomas Fellin said.

Inside that car were Evan Kranich and his friends, who were on their way to play volleyball when they said they believed they saw a tornado forming nearby.

“Looked out the window to our left, and I’m pretty sure we saw one of the tornadoes — and then our phones started going off,” Kranich said. “I told them we should get off and go find shelter.”

TMJ4 News Evan Kranich(left) and his friends.

With little time to think, the Fellins opened their door and brought the group downstairs.

What began as a tense situation soon shifted.

“We just settled down and played some cards to calm the tension,” the Fellins said.

The National Weather Service confirmed seven tornadoes touched down across Southeast Wisconsin, including at least two near the Fellins’ home.

“Two tornadoes at the same time right there—they would’ve been right in between them,” the Fellins said.

That close call is why the family said they didn’t hesitate to help.

“Mom mode kicks in immediately. I hope someone would do this if my kid came knocking on their door,” Sam Fellin said.

For Kranich and his friends, the experience was unforgettable.

“Can’t thank them enough—probably one of the scariest things I’ve ever seen, looking out the window at a tornado,” he said.

The group stayed in the basement until it was safe to leave, grateful for a place to shelter during the storm.

“We can make it an annual tradition — stop by once a year and play cards,” Sam joked.

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