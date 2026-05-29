Muskego Dam Drive closed until further notice, two culverts under road failing

MUSKEGO — Muskego Dam Drive will be closed between STH 36 and Kelsey Drive until further notice, the City of Muskego announced on Friday afternoon.

According to a recent inspection, two culverts running under the road were failing, posing a safety risk to further vehicle traffic.

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Temporary barricades have been placed in the area and detour routes will be posted.

For more information, you can go to the Musekgo website at www.muskego.wi.gov.

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