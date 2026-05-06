MUKWONAGO, Wis. — The iconic Kiwanis barn in Mukwonago is set to be demolished after the land it sits on was sold to a developer, but the Kiwanis Club is working to recreate it next to Mukwonago Village Hall.

TMJ4 Kiwanis Barn in Mukwonago

The barn sits on a parcel of land near Veteran Way and Rochester Street that many residents have referred to as Kiwanis Park. The Kiwanis say it was never officially a park — just a nickname given to the land — and it has since been sold to a developer, meaning the barn will likely be torn down.

TMJ4 Chris Hill is the president of the Kiwanis Foundation and standing in Indianhead Park where the new barn will be built.

The Kiwanis say they looked into saving the barn, but determined it was beyond saving.

"It is not usable, it is not movable. The building inspector determined that it is not able to be moved," Kiwanis Foundation President Chris Hill said.

TMJ4 Some of the wear and tear on the Kiwanis Barn.

Instead, the Kiwanis donated $50,000 to the village to recreate the barn next to the Phantom Junction stage, where it will be used as a concession stand and a way to grow the park.

Watch: Mukwonago's iconic Kiwanis barn to be torn down and rebuilt elsewhere

Mukwonago's iconic Kiwanis barn to be torn down and rebuilt elsewhere

"We're looking at the Phantom Junction stage, and we are standing approximately where the new building is going to be put," Hill said.

TMJ4 Debby Lupo wants the barn to remain where it is and not be torn down.

The news has drawn mixed reactions from residents. For some who grew up in Mukwonago, the barn carries deep personal meaning.

"Home, it means home," said Debby Lupo who's family first moved to the area in the 1950s.

Lupo said she is not eager to see the change.

"I've been here since 1961, so I don't like to see any changes like this," Lupo said.

Others see potential in the plan.

TMJ4 Bradly Fremder, a Mukwonago resident, stands in the park where the new barn will be built as a concession stand.

"That might be something that will draw the community and have more engagement. I don't see it as a bad thing. It could be cool," said Bradly Fremder, a Mukwonago resident.

There is no official date for when the barn will be torn down. The Kiwanis say that decision now rests with the developer.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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